Experience Yamaha Track Ride

If you have a Yamaha bike, you too can ride on a race track!

‘The Call of the Blue’ Track Day!

Even if you own a race bike, you mostly only ride on the road. Most people would be willing to do anything to ride the bike on the race track. Riding on the track is sharpening your razor edges of sensory perceptions. All bike owners cannot ride on a race track, nor all bikers can become racers.

Yamaha then made an incredible announcement for owners of the YZF-R3, YZF-R15, MT-15, FZ series and Aerox 155. They were given an incredible opportunity of riding on the Madras Motor Race Track.

Yamaha fans were gaga about the news. Bookings for the available slots immediately started filling up, as everyone wanted a chance to ride on the race track. How could one possibly miss such a golden opportunity?

On March 13, Yamaha organised the Track Day experience, “The Call of the Blue”, for its customers at MMRT, Chennai. With an entry fee of Rs 2000/- you could make a reservation, bring your Yamaha bike to the track and attend the track session. More than 500 Yamaha fans attended the track ride that morning. The roar of bikes of all these Yamaha bikes was heard from afar.