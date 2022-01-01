Flashy Big Boys 2022

A few years back India was said to be a small car market, but now it is no longer the same. The focus has shifted to SUVs due to their versatility. Auto-manufacturers are witnessing exponential sales growth in this segment because people find them to be practical, spacious, and safer. More than half the passenger vehicles sold in India in the last few months were SUVs that commanded more volumes than hatchbacks and sedans. Companies are focusing on this segment from Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai. Both companies, Maruti and Hyundai, dominate this segment.

This trend is not just confined to India, it is more or less a global shift. The share of SUVs in US, China and Europe is around 45-50% of overall sales. On this background to dominate in the Indian market many companies launched their best SUVs in 2021. Similarly, 2022 is also going to witness great SUVs. Here’s the top 5 mid-size SUVs that will be launched in 2022.