Formula One 2022: Pros and Cons

Number of Podiums: 2021 & 2022

Mercedes 28 & 17

Red Bull 23 & 28

Ferrari 5 & 20

McLaren 4 & 1

Alpine 2 & 0

Alpha Tauri 1 & 0

Verstappen's domination

The 2022 Formula 1 season wasn't hard for Max Verstappen who won the 2021 title in the very last lap of the last race. Right from the start, it was considered the battle between him and Charles Leclerc. The two title contenders went neck to neck in the very first race making fans' expectations go sky high! But his unfortunate retirement at the end and that of his teammate Sergio Perez's raised questions about the reliability of the RBPT power unit.

Even though he won the second race in Saudi Arabia, the same power unit issue happened in Australia and he had to retire again. Leclerc on the other hand won in Bahrain & Australia to increase his lead from the Dutch driver to 46 points. When everyone thought that was going to be a competitive season, Verstappen raised the bar to a whole new level!

His incredible run of results started at the fourth race in Emilia Romagna. Starting from there, he won 5 of the next 6 races. He stood on the podium (3rd place) in the other race too! When he started winning, Ferrari and Leclerc started losing the plot and the points. And by the end of race no 9, Verstappen went 49 points ahead of Leclerc. The 2021 champion finished 7th in the Great Britain GP, but went back to his winning spree. He won 5 of the next 6 races again and by the end of the Italian Grand Prix, he led Leclerc by 116 points. Even after that, he won 4 races and finished the season with a record breaking 15 victories!

Beyond his incredible driving, Max has shown better composure than in the previous seasons. He preferred saving his tyres instead of overtaking the frontrunner. That's the reason, this season became easy for him.

Max Verstappen 2022 season

Races 22

Points 454

Wins 15

Podiums 17

Poles 7

Fastest Laps 5

Retirements 2