French Flavour SUV Citroen C5 Aircross

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment in India is getting stronger since few years. The customers are attracted to the SUV segment because of the high ground clearance, aggressive styling and powerful engine. The sales of SUV has more than doubled over the last five years. Considering all these points all the OEMs in India have started to bring SUVs from their table. India, houses all the global OEMs but one name was missing, which was Citroen. Now the brand has entered the Indian market with its globally successful product the C5 Aircross SUV. Citroen has redefined the name SUV to Smooth Unique Vehicle. Why is it so?

Most of the SUVs try to be stylish and sporty, usually resulting in large wheels and a muscular look, but the C5 Aircross has got plenty of styles and has put comfort first, which is exactly how it should be with an SUV. By looking at the car, one can easily say it was developed in France because of some neat design features, such as Citroen’s double chevrons extend into the full width of the nose splitting the headlights with a narrow LED strip sitting atop the main beam, the intricate 3D brake lights and contrasting colour accents dotted around the body, the Citroen C5 Aircross looks considerably more interesting than its main alternatives the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace etc.