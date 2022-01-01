Published:Updated:

பிரசன்னா ஆதித்யா
iQoo Z5
Features:

6.67 inch LCD display

Qualcomm 778G processor

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 11

Plus:

Gaming performance is great

Fast charging

Good battery life

Minus:

Low light photos are not that good

AMOLED display is preferred

One-line review:

This mobile is launched as the updated version of iQoo Z3. It has a powerful processer, 8 GB RAM and other features. But, its competitor Realme GT offers much more features and there is a gaming special Poco F3 GT. There is no reason to choose this one over others.

Price:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 23,990

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - 27,990

Infinix Hot 11S

Infinix Hot 11S

Features:

6.78 inch LCD display

MediaTek Helio G88 processor

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage

50 MP + 2 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 11

Plus:

90 Hz refresh rate

Good gaming performance

Good battery life

Minus:

Camera quality

One-line review:

This one is a good option for `11,000. Good performance, good battery life, value for money.

Price:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 10,999

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Features:

6.6 inch LCD display

MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

50 MP + 8 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 11

Plus:

Good Performance

Battery life

Fast charging

Minus:

Average camera quality

One-line review:

A performance-oriented player losing the all-rounder status. This one is a great deal if you are not much into photography. If you like to take some good pictures with it and you like some of the camera features that came in handy with smartphones. Then this is not the one you are looking for. Try Realme 8S instead.

Price:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 16,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 17,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 19,999

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2

Features:

6.62 inch AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 11

Plus:

120 Hz display

Good gaming performance

65W charging

Great battery life

Minus:

Camera is not as expected

One-line review:

It introduces itself as a gaming mobile, but it's not a good option. We have a dedicated gaming-centered Poco F3 GT. This one is not an all-rounder as it lacks camera performance. As of now, this one is a good mobile but not with this price tag. Definitely Not value for money.

Price:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 31,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - 35,999

