Gadgets January 2022
iQoo Z5
Features:
6.67 inch LCD display
Qualcomm 778G processor
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera
16 MP front camera
5000 mAh battery
Android 11
Plus:
Gaming performance is great
Fast charging
Good battery life
Minus:
Low light photos are not that good
AMOLED display is preferred
One-line review:
This mobile is launched as the updated version of iQoo Z3. It has a powerful processer, 8 GB RAM and other features. But, its competitor Realme GT offers much more features and there is a gaming special Poco F3 GT. There is no reason to choose this one over others.
Price:
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 23,990
12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - 27,990
Infinix Hot 11S
Features:
6.78 inch LCD display
MediaTek Helio G88 processor
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage
50 MP + 2 MP rear camera
8 MP front camera
5000 mAh battery
Android 11
Plus:
90 Hz refresh rate
Good gaming performance
Good battery life
Minus:
Camera quality
One-line review:
This one is a good option for `11,000. Good performance, good battery life, value for money.
Price:
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 10,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Features:
6.6 inch LCD display
MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
50 MP + 8 MP rear camera
16 MP front camera
5000 mAh battery
Android 11
Plus:
Good Performance
Battery life
Fast charging
Minus:
Average camera quality
One-line review:
A performance-oriented player losing the all-rounder status. This one is a great deal if you are not much into photography. If you like to take some good pictures with it and you like some of the camera features that came in handy with smartphones. Then this is not the one you are looking for. Try Realme 8S instead.
Price:
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 16,999
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 17,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 19,999
Realme GT Neo 2
Features:
6.62 inch AMOLED display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera
16 MP front camera
5000 mAh battery
Android 11
Plus:
120 Hz display
Good gaming performance
65W charging
Great battery life
Minus:
Camera is not as expected
One-line review:
It introduces itself as a gaming mobile, but it's not a good option. We have a dedicated gaming-centered Poco F3 GT. This one is not an all-rounder as it lacks camera performance. As of now, this one is a good mobile but not with this price tag. Definitely Not value for money.
Price:
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 31,999
12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - 35,999