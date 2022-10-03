Grand Vitara - Revolutionising Hybrids in India

The ride quality is impressive with the kind of supple ride that this car offers. It's perfectly equipped for Indian road conditions. In terms of handling, however, as long as you are gentle with the car, you enter the curve smoothly, you're gentle on the suspension everything will be fine. If you are harsh, if you're just throwing the car around, if you're too harsh into the corners, that is where you will feel a fair bit of vertical movement from this car. It's not exactly a sporty, dynamic car when it comes to driving around twists, be gentle with it, be laid back with it. If you are looking for the best ride quality, and smoothness on the bad roads, go for the Grand Vitara.

We also performed a bit of off-roading on the Grand Vitara with the AWD option, which features the K15C engine along with a mild hybrid system that is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The AWD only sends power to the rear wheels when it detects slip at the front wheels. And if you know how to use it wisely, you can use it to take the Grand Vitara on some pretty rough stuff. We drove this car through a tailor-made off-road section, where it easily travels through some slush, inclines and hill hold function. Crawl down with the hill descent control at a pre-set of fixed 10 kilometres an hour showed off its capabilities through the trenches. In the 25-degree approach or departure angle, the Grand Vitara tackled with ease.