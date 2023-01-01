Hero Vida V1 First Look

Hero claims that the fast charger can take you from 0-80% in just 65 minutes. While the portable charger takes about 6 hours to get you to 80%. Both these numbers we feel are satisfactory, but we would like to test it out in real world conditions before giving our final verdict.

Interestingly, Hero has designed the Vida in such a way, that you can operate the scooter with just one battery. It gives you a lot of flexibility in usage, as you can charge one battery at home, while cruising around on a single battery. This will of course not give you full power and range, but it does give you another option in a crunch situation.

The Vida V1 is available in two variants, as the Plus and Pro. The Plus gets a 1.72 kWh battery with a claimed 143 km range. While the Pro gets a 1.97 kWh battery with a claimed 165 km range. We can’t wait to get our hands on this scooter to test out the range!