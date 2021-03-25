Himalayan stands high in the ADVT segment!

Himalayan has a 411cc oil-cooled engine that delivers 24bhp @ 6,500rpm of power - 32Nm @ 4,500rpm of torque. This 2 valves - Long Stroke engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. When cruising at 80-100 kmph, the bike offers a relaxed experience. As the engine runs smoothly, the Himalayan can reach a max speed of up to 120 km/h. Of course, in the dirt, we weren’t riding anywhere close to those speeds, but we were utilising all the bottom end torque available.