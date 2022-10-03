Honda CB300 F: A Sporty Commuter!

When we talk about commuting and Honda in India, the Activa is the first thing which comes to mind. But that is not the case, Honda has showrooms for their small capacity vehicles and Honda Big Wing for the large capacity motorcycles. The Honda H’ness was the first sub-500 cc motorcycle in the Big Wing showroom. Now this has been followed up with the CB300F.
The CB300F is very much India focussed. It sports a 293.52 cc engine which puts out a relatively low 24.1 bhp and 25.6 Nm of torque.
While the bike has some elements of aggression in its styling, it does look like a Hornet at a quick glance. It is easy for a passer-by to mistake this as a smaller capacity motorcycle. That being said, the bike does get sharp styling from the headlight to the body panel. To add to its visual appeal, you also have golden USD forks, a wide handlebar which offers plenty of leverage, a large sculpted fuel tank and most importantly a wide and comfortable saddle. The company states, that this design is inspired by its bigger siblings in the Honda stable. While a hint of that is visible, one cannot get carried away with that visual imagination!
The tank shrouds and split saddles give the CB300F a nice sporty character. A number of parts are painted matt black, which helps the other elements of the motorcycle stand out even more. We like that treatment. All the lights on this motorcycle are LED, which is somewhat expected at this price point. You also get a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with mileage indicator and Bluetooth connectivity.
This bike is great for riders who aren’t very tall. The saddle height is just 789 mm, making it easy for most riders to flat foot it. And with a kerb weight of 153 kg, flicking it through traffic is a breeze. The reduced weight also aids the power-to-weight ratio, making those low power numbers on paper feel better in practice. A 14-litre fuel tank means you get a tank range more than sufficient for snaking around the city roads. 177 mm of ground clearance is enough for all urban uses and unless the city you live in has moon-sized craters disguised as potholes, you should be safe! The chunky radial tyres on this bike give excellent straight-line handling, but needs an extra push to tip it into the corners.
The Honda CB300F gets dual-channel ABS, Traction Control and a slipper clutch. These are excellent safety features for this motorcycle which will be useful to the user in real world conditions.
The 6-speed gearbox is decently smooth, and is mated to a light clutch. Which is wonderful for navigating through the urban sprawl. And while downshifting quickly through the gears, the slipper clutch smoothens out all the rider’s incorrect inputs.
This Honda is underpowered in comparison to the KTM Duke 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250, which will surely be a point to be considered by prospective buyers. The bike is pretty smooth all the way till you hit a ton on the speedometer. Post that there are negligible vibrations to be experienced in the handlebar and foot pegs. It is not excessive to spoil the ride experience, but it is noticeable.
Acceleration from standstill and slow speeds is great thanks to its low weight. Cruising at speeds above 125 kmph on empty highways was also not a problem. The riding ergonomics are spot-on for city riding. It is not too upright, neither is it too sport, finding a gentle balance between the two.
If you do want to get sporty, Honda has given you the option of switching off the Traction Control. And honestly with those power figures, the bike is easily rideable with just the control of the wrist, with minimal electronic interferences. This interference of the Traction Control is most noticeable when you are accelerating hard from standstill. The bike moves faster when you only use your right hand to control the fun!
All the switchgear on the motorcycle is top notch, and leaves nothing to complain about. The fit and feel of the motorcycle gives you a premium feel rather than a commuterish feeling.
It is a sweet handling bike as you would expect from a Honda. The bike feels neutral and planted. For some riders it might feel ‘boring’, but it is just because the bike is so good. Suspension on the motorcycle is tuned for handling bad surfaces which we get in our cities. This does get in the way a bit, when you want to enjoy some spirited corner carving.
To put things in perspective, the new 2022 Honda CB300F has the same power figures as the CBR250 back in 2011! It isn’t quite the ‘Formidable Streetfighter’ as advertised; it is closer to a lovely large capacity commuter. Which isn’t a bad thing at all!
The Honda CB300F is available in two variants, Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The only difference between the two is the availability of Bluetooth or not! The former is priced at INR 2,25,000 ex-showroom, while the latter is priced at INR 2,28,000 ex-showroom. A little pricey, but it would make you a happy city slicker for many years without worry!
Get Vikatan Newsletter
தினசரி முக்கிய அப்டேட்ஸை மிஸ் செய்யாம படிக்க... நியூஸ்லெட்டருக்கு உடனே சப்ஸ்கிரைப் பண்ணுங்க!
By providing email, you agree to ourTerms and Conditions&Privacy Policy