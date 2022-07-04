How a car is developed A visit to Mahindra R&D with 100 students!

Mahindra’s HR Joshua outlined the rules to be followed at the research centre and the work to be done at the research centre.

The students came from different colleges and were unfamiliar with each other. Thus, Joshua divided the students into 4 teams, kept them conversing well with each other and made them familiar. His plan is to make learning easier through this.

Engine Development Centre

The first laboratory we visited was the Engine Development Centre. This is where students learn how to make an engine. All of Mahindra’s engines that we can see are being built on a trial basis at an early stage. This is where the power and mileage of an engine come into play. The engines of cars like the Bolero, Scorpio, Thar and XUV 700 are all made here. Only after being produced here and finishing testing, will everything go to the production plant in Pune.