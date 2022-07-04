How to Choose the Correct the correct Motorcycle Boots!

The first thing we buy after getting ourselves a nice motorcycle is a helmet. That is the best decision a rider can make for themselves. And as time progresses, we gradually build up our list of riding gear. Jackets, gloves, pants and boots. More often than not, we buy riding boots last. Waiting to get everything else before turning our attention downwards!

Boots are an incredibly important, but often overlooked, piece of kit for a motorcyclist. One can often see riders with premium motorcycles, wearing decent riding gear and sneakers to save their feet.

Before we delve into choosing a pair of boots, let us first see why we need boots in the first place!

How Do Boots Help?

We need to rewind a bit to the time humans were hunter-gathers roaming the plains of the earth on foot.

Barefoot.

Somewhere along the line, somebody thought it would be a good idea to cover the foot from the elements and along came shoes. Humans now had some sort of protection from cuts, bruises, heat and cold. And this continued for millennia. We didn’t need to change the status quo, as the requirement of our lifestyle didn’t change.

On foot, the human anatomy was designed to survive at speeds of 20 kmph or so. Fast forward to the industrial revolution and we suddenly invented cars and bikes which went significantly faster. Nowadays, superbikes are electronically restricted to 300 kmph. All premium Indian bikes easily cross the triple-digit barrier.