Incredible Journey to an Unnamed Waterfall near Kandalur! Tata Tiago

to Munnar via Marayur as nature unraveled in front of our eyes! What made the experience more blissful is the symphony of waterfalls echoing from all directions. Unwilling to hold his excitement, our guide, Ashwath kept adding what he liked about the place and of course the Tiago. “A few features are missing. Otherwise, it’s a great car”, he added.

Ashwath’s father Sundaramani is a school teacher in a Government School. His wife Nagajothi is a teacher too. We took the day off to visit this exotic place once again! Shall we go? While Sundaramani exclaimed, his wife Jothi, and their twins-- Ashwath and Ashmitha -- took their seats in the car! And, there started our journey in Tiago to our unnamed waterfall!

It was 06:59, a minute earlier than our scheduled time, when we powered the engine and enabled the automatic climate control. “This is still my sleep time. I woke early because I want the maximum out of this trip!”, said the exuberant Ashwath as we took off from Tirupur.

Mr. Sundaramani, his wife Mrs. Nagajothi, and the twins - Ashwath & Ashmitha

We crossed Pollachi and stopped for breakfast in Arya Bhavan. Then we arrived at Marayur Checkpost in no time.

Before reaching Marayur, one needs to check out the Thirumoorthy Dam and Falls at Pollachi. It is a good spot for a photoshoot. There we wondered whether we had arrived at the holy place, Pazhani! Barring us, all we could see were devotees in saffron. They were probably on a pilgrimage.

We entered the place and were warned by the ticketer: “Be careful of monkeys! They’ll even snatch your handbags.” And, it did happen just like how he’d foretold. A monkey featuring mohawk style hair was quick enough to grab the handbag of a lady. What we saw next was even more bizarre. Our four-legged thief threw the bag after carefully taking out all the money in it.