Indian automobile industry set to witness the flex-fuel revolution post BSIV

In the last eight years, ethanol blending has increased to 10.16 per cent from 1.4 per cent. India is the third country after Brazil and the United States to produce ethanol from agricultural waste. Like the shift from BSIV to BSVI, the efforts to be flex fuel-ready wouldn’t be too different either. Varying degrees of engineering intervention would be required in the fuel, electrical, and exhaust systems, and most importantly in the engine. Components like the piston, cylinder block, cylinder head, injectors, and fuel rail, to name a few, will have to change. Technology changes and material re-engineering will have a cost implication for Flex fuel vehicles, though not to the extent as was seen in the BSIV to BSVI shift.

Recently Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi inaugurated the second generation (2G) Ethanol plant in Panipat which will help reduce pollution in National Capital Region (NCR). The factory is also part of the country’s measures to reduce its dependence on oil imports and meet its net zero carbon goal. India, one of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions and has expedited steps to switch to cleaner energy to cut projected emissions by a billion tonnes by 2030. Indian state-run oil firms have announced plans for 12 plants in several states to produce ethanol using farm waste.

The new plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country. The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery. The plant will generate 100 kilolitres of ethanol a day, which is equivalent to about 100 tonnes.