Jeep Meridian Review: Meridian Brother of the Compass! A Real Off Roader?

The iconic Jeep brand is back in action with its new 7-seater Jeep Meridian. As many OEMs tasted their success in India with their 7-seater cars, Jeep is also replicating the same mantra. This large premium SUV is based on the same platform as the Compass but is unique enough to set it, leagues, apart. The Jeep Meridian comes in a 4x4 version but it is built on a monocoque chassis. Due to the absence of Ford Endeavour, it has given way to the Jeep Meridian to occupy the space along with Toyota Fortuner. The success of Jeep Meridian will be decided by its driving dynamics and the performance that was missing in most of the 4x4 A more pronounced Jeep Grille, Sleeker headlamps (when compared with Compass), and a dash of chrome, all help the Meridian to look different from the Compass, however, the Jeep DNA is very clearly visible. The bumper is new, re-profiled for a better approach angle and the full-width chrome bar bisects the front bumper and there is a large air dam to embolden the face.

The increased length makes the car look long and powerful while its slick-looking 18-inch alloys add to its oomph quotient. The sides of the SUV are dominated by a strong character line, running at the top of the door, and Meridian badging on the front doors. The 18-inch wheels are particularly good-looking and fill the wheel arches very well.