Mahindra Scorpio N drives in to dominate the Indian roads again

The Scorpio N gets Mahindra turbo-petrol (mStallion) and turbo-diesel (mHawk) engines. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 203hp and 380Nm, while the 2.2-litre diesel makes 175hp and 400Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox but is also available with a 6-speed manual. In its highest trim, you can also opt for a 4-wheel drive variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N. Either a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission, both of which shift smoothly and seamlessly. The diesel engine is punchy, has a superb mid-range and feels more practical with better fuel economy and load-bearing capacity. Power delivery is linear and predictable in both the diesel and petrol mills while both have enough grunt and refinement to not be able to tell them apart. These excellent engines are what rounds up the Scorpio-N as a complete package.

The chassis and body structure is stiffer too thanks to the use of more high- and ultra-high-strength steel. The rigidity of the body has improved and an increase in stiffness reduces the body roll. Mahindra has extensively worked on the suspension package concentrating on the damping ability and performance at various frequencies of vibrations. Scorpio uses the Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD/FSD), which I think is one of the best configurations for Indian road conditions. The rear suspension uses a multi-link setup including a Watt's Link. The steering dynamics feel incredibly light, which makes it a boon in bumper-to-bumper city traffic, but on the highway, you would want the steering to stiffen up slightly to give you more confidence. Considering the body-on-frame construction and tall in nature, the SUV possess a body roll, but it’s far better contained and gives you the confidence to go around corners faster than in the old Scorpio.

In the terrains, the 4x4 variant showed its potential. The four-wheel-drive can be selected from two buttons on the centre console with a terrain management system that then decided the appropriate throttle response. All these combined with easy steering means that the Scorpio doesn’t at any time need any muscling around. It is simply very easy to drive everywhere with the steering weight calibrated well for all kinds of usage. With the advanced 4x4 system the Scorpio N also adds four terrain modes (Zip, Zap and Zoom, which translate to Eco, Normal and Sport) that will not only alter the traction control and other electronics but the behaviour of the 4x4 system as well. To that effect, it has a lockable differential too. The braking is quite impressive even under hard braking and mid-turn braking doesn't upset the car much.