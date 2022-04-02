Maruti offers an all-new Baleno with fresh looks, comfort and practicality

Dimension wise, the new Baleno is five millimetres less in length and 10 millimetres down in height. Boot space is now 318 litres instead of the earlier 339 litres. But still, it can accommodate more luggage. However, the loading lip is high and you have to hold your luggage up and keep in. The rest of the dimensions remains the same.

The cabin is a whole new world and it is actually quite interesting. It gets a dual-tone with navy at the bottom and the smart silver strip that runs right across and the black on top of the dash. The AC vent is a C shape that looks quite nice. The blower controls have now gone lower and they are of good quality as well. Everything feels easy to use. The dashboard gets an all-new free-standing nine-inch touch screen. The graphics of which are really sharp and nice. You get a new steering wheel, the door panels also are all new and they have that dual-tone colouring and you also have nice padded armrests on the door.

The seats are so comfortable. It is springy, soft and comfortable. On the whole, the interior is more modern and it is far more premium looking, but there are some things that take away from the premiums like this roof lining, which is still felt and feels a little old fashioned and there features that are missing like there is no sunroof, there are no ventilated seats, there’s no wireless charging as well. But you do get some class-leading features like the heads up display. And what’s interesting about the heads up displays is you can toggle through a few functions. You get the fuel efficiency, the current fuel efficiency that you have. It also comes with a tachometer, speedometer, navigation, time, and you can also have a simplified format over. They would just give you the speed, direction and time.