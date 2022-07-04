Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Upgraded People Mover

In the current market environment, competitors are adding a lot of features to their cars. While Maruti customers have been waiting for Maruti Suzuki to update as well, Maruti has meticulously looked at it all and added a lot of advanced features to the car.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched with a new look. Maruti called us to ‘drive and see’. Let’s see what new changes have taken place in the car and how the car’s performance is.
Exterior and Design
There are no major changes in exteriors for the old XL6 and the new XL6. That is not to say that there is no change. Some things have changed. The front grille has been redesigned. Maruti says this is to enhance the quality of the SUV. The LED headlight and DRLs are all the same as they were in the old XL6. The indicator alone does not have LEDs. The company should have added that too.
Looking at the difference in the side profile, they have raised the tyre size by an inch to get a more SUV look. Machine cut alloy wheel design is awesome. It is stylish to look at in dual-tone. The silver lining adds a premium look.
Damn, 360-degree camera! It’s nice to see a 360-degree camera in a budget car. The black coating on the B pillar and C pillar looks appropriate. The car is available in three dual-tone colours. The highlight is that this black finish is suitable for all colours. The shoulder line is perfect. The cladding on the top of the tyres is just a little too big to see. Since the car given to us was blue, the cladding did not seem to stand alone. But in other colours, it may look different. Its size may have been reduced only slightly.
The rear of the car has undergone a lot of changes. The spoiler, the shark fin antenna, premium look of the silver line is perfect. The important change you can say is the tail light. The area around the red light is given a smoky colour.
Interior Design
The interior is sporty in black as usual. Only the middle has been given a stone finish grey line. 7-inch touch screen, a smart feature that can be integrated with the Maruti Connect app. The AC control buttons are as usual. 12-volt power socket, USB socket for charging facilities. The instrument cluster is decent to look at. The RPM meter and the auto meter are set in analogue. They have given a digital stripe in the middle. You can get the required information in it. The steering module had cruise control as well.
The highlight is ventilated seats. The driver and co-driver get cooled seats. The button is available in three modes. Water bottle storage, cup holder, and armrest are convenient.
Seat accommodation
The big difference between the Ertiga and the XL6 is the mid-row seats. This has been given two captain seats. Accommodation is super. Provided with power socket too for charging phones. The AC vent is located at the top. And hence, this car does not have a sunroof.
The last row seat will give a little duff in the 7 seats. Usually, the third row does not sit comfortably. This seat is able to move a little. The headrest is super. There is a power socket. Boot space is generous. If the third-row split seat is folded, there will be enough space for one person to lie down.
Engine & Performance
The K-Series 1.5-liter petrol engine, dual VVT engine and hybrid technology add to the mileage. This hybrid technology will have an internal battery. Instead of running on petrol when going for a long drive, it runs on battery power. Thus, the mileage will be better. 20.97 km in manual mode; Maruti claims that the automatic will give a mileage of 20.27 km.
Apart from the manual gearbox, the XL6 is powered by a 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a torque converter gearbox, which runs smoothly. It doesn’t seem to change immediately. Sounds like running a little slow. So, peppy drivers may not enjoy this automatic XL6 in totality. Otherwise, the suspension and braking were great.
Safety
A total of 4 airbags along the front side. The XL6 has integrated security features such as a Tyre Pressure Monitor System (TPMS), electronic stability program, EBD with ABS, and Hill Hold Assist. Beyond all this, the expectation of many is how many ratings it will get in GlobalNCAP. On the Maruti side, they say, ‘Bharat NCAP is coming as soon as possible. We are working on getting a good rating on it.’
Suzuki Connect App
With the app you can see how much petrol is there, where we have gone, how far, how much average speed, maximum speed, mileage everything. You can check AC start, stop, notification when fuel is low and many more. Not inside the car; You can operate the car’s facilities from the outside as well. This app also has a map feature. They have teamed up with MapmyIndia to create this feature. Maruti says that more than 40 features can be availed through this app.
The XL6 is priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 14.55 lakh ex-showroom. It seems that people will definitely welcome Maruti advancing towards luxury with an automatic gearbox, 360-degree camera and ventilated seats. A perfect match for Kia Carens is here indeed!