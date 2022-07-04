Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Upgraded People Mover

In the current market environment, competitors are adding a lot of features to their cars. While Maruti customers have been waiting for Maruti Suzuki to update as well, Maruti has meticulously looked at it all and added a lot of advanced features to the car.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched with a new look. Maruti called us to ‘drive and see’. Let’s see what new changes have taken place in the car and how the car’s performance is.

Exterior and Design

There are no major changes in exteriors for the old XL6 and the new XL6. That is not to say that there is no change. Some things have changed. The front grille has been redesigned. Maruti says this is to enhance the quality of the SUV. The LED headlight and DRLs are all the same as they were in the old XL6. The indicator alone does not have LEDs. The company should have added that too.