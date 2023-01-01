Mercedes-Benz Reintroduces its Safe Roads initiative in India

Towards this end, the company also showed an ‘EQS Body in White (BiW)’. It is a passenger car from the company’s stable which highlights all the safety features in the vehicle. It shows off the various different materials employed in the structure to keep the passengers safe from impact on all sides. It also showed the safety sensors and restraint system components.

The safety campaign of the company was overshadowed by the gorgeous machine on display at the MBRDI centre. The Vision EQXX unsurprisingly captivated the vision and all other senses of the spectators. Engineers of MBRDI have greatly contributed to the development of the Vision EQXX, as such it was an even sweeter sensation to view it in that spatial setting.

Mercedes-Benz intends to ‘lead in electric’ and ‘lead in car software’, and this product was their attempt at showcasing the potential to covet both those epithets. The Vision EQXX boasts a 1000+ km range in real world driving conditions, as the company had driven the car from Stuttgart in Germany to Silverstone in England, covering more than 1200 kilometres, while averaging 80+ kmph. All of this was done on a single battery charge!

This brilliance in technology has not just come from the improvement in battery and motor, but also a large part is played by the aerodynamics of the machine. It proudly boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.17, which is incredible for a road going machine. This goal was aided by the Mercedes Formula 1 engineers who worked on it as well. It of course has a better battery and efficiency, but it also has a solar roof, which gives the car an extra 25 km, when the sun is burning bright!

When you are standing by the side of the Vision EQXX, you feel like you are taking a step into the future. Whether this is what the future will look like, is something we will get to know, as more R&D goes into electric vehicles, along with newer technologies being developed.

About the EQXX Manu Saale added, “VISION EQXX is a testament to our development approach. It underlines our pioneering spirit, technological leadership and expertise in electric cars, and positions Mercedes-Benz as a leading tech brand. I am proud to share that MBRDI has contributed extensively towards the development of VISION EQXX. Over the years, we have established ourselves as an innovation powerhouse with some aspects of every Mercedes-Benz car touched, modified, developed, and supported by India. In line with the plan to go all-electric by 2030 and achieving Vision Zero by 2050, our engineers are playing a major role in the development of the electric architecture and innovating for the future of safe, sustainable, and smart mobility”.

We wish Mercedes-Benz Safe Roads initiative is successful, as we are desperately in need of safer roads in the country. It is good to know that this German brand with a rich history of safety, are investing deeply into making India’s roads safer for all of us.