Mobility Engineer 2030 – Chapter 14: Innovation Mindset

Pavan and Kavya knew that Prof. Murugan was making them follow a structured innovation methodology. But they did not know about Design Thinking before. When Prof. Murugan explained to them about the process and introduced the company IDEO, they both got very excited. In a few months, they were supposed to join the corporate world and the knowledge of Design Thinking must help them. Prof. Murugan realised both Pavan and Kavya might get carried away with this newly learnt concept and may deviate from the main project work. So, he reminded them to get back to work and complete the process.

“You have just come up with some ideas. Decide your hypothesis to test and immediately plan for the experiments”, he said.

They started working together trying to figure out which of the ideas are most critical. They pointed out a couple of hypotheses which are extremely critical to prove out for the implementation of the solution and are not very difficult to try out as well.

Kavya immediately started designing a prototype suitable to run the experiment. She was looking for a barcode scanning machine to design the prototype. Pavan tried to get one for her but it was difficult to find one in the college. In the next review with Prof. Murugan, they both highlighted the point - without the barcode scanner they are not able to complete the prototype that will resemble how the solution should look like.

Prof. Murugan asked them whether they had planned their experiment in detail. Pavan was a bit confused. They identified the hypothesis to test – wasn’t it good enough for the experiment? Prof. Murugan confirmed it was not. As the innovation team, they should plan out the experiment well defining its objective among other things. He said a defined experiment objective would have indicated how important was it for Kavya to get a working barcode scanner. He also advised them to use lean prototyping method to conduct the experiments. Lean prototyping is about getting an assumption verified with least resources spent. [1]

Before planning an experiment with lean prototyping, the innovation team should consider the following factors:

a) For whom is this experiment - most often the hypothesis that the innovation team is trying to prove out is focused on one particular segment of the user base. Defining this helps the team to plan out specific details of the experiment to help focus all efforts on that particular segment.

b) The easiest way to conduct the experiment - this is a rough sketch of how to conduct the experiment and how to make sure the target group makes an active participation in the experiment.

c) The parameters to note - an experiment gets conducted to prove or disprove a certain hypothesis. The parameters that help in doing that has to be defined while designing the experiment.

d) The go/ no go conditions - what value (both subjective and objective) of the parameters should be considered as acceptable to evaluate the hypothesis must be defined while designing the experiment.

e) A prototype is not a Minimum Viable Product - a minimum viable product is a saleable product without having all the final features of the intended product. A prototype is designed only to confirm one or more than one hypothesis.

Prof. Murugan told Pavan and Kavya that they should be define the true intention of their prototype. The hypothesis that they were working on required a confirmation from the user only from the aesthetic point of view - so they need not fit a real barcode scanner but rather use a dummy which might just look like a scanner. If they were experimenting to identify whether a barcode scanner actually scans properly, only then they should use a real scanner - those are technical prototypes. A technical prototype demonstrates the functionality of a product while an aesthetic one provides just the resemblance of an actual one.