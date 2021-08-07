Mobility Engineer 2030: Having a Growth Mindset is Key to Success!

Many people however consciously work on keeping their Growth mindset active. People with Fixed mindset believe that one individual’s abilities are acquired from birth - if someone is not good enough on certain competencies from the beginning, it is never going to be possible for them to learn and acquire the new competencies. Success makes people feel happiness – but a lot of one’s happiness depends on how they define their success parameters. The Fixed mindset makes people tend to look for approvals from others to define their success. Their happiness depends on how someone else praises them for the work they do.

On the other hand, people with Growth mindset do not worry about how others perceive them. They believe new skills and competencies can be learnt through hard work and practice. Their definition of success lies in the progressive realisation of acquiring the new competency. Thus, they do not worry about trying and failing. While those with Fixed mindset consider failures as disasters, those with a Growth mindset considers failure as opportunities to learn.

If inventors like Thomas Alva Edison had a Fixed mindset, the electric bulb and various other inventions would never have happened. But as a child, it is difficult to control the gradual development of the Fixed mindset because it is highly influenced by the mindset of the adults around like parents, teachers, and friends. However, as one grows, one should start taking control over their own mind and consciously grow a Growth mindset.

How to adopt a growth mindset

There are few key things that one may do to develop the Growth mindset. These are four steps:

· Reflect - It’s important to analyse and understand one’s failures. Reflecting helps in gathering one’s thoughts and helps identify areas of improvement. It does not help if one tries to hide their weakness.

· Define a Goal - Charlotte Barber in a TED Talk on growth mindset said “growth mindset with a strong purpose and a toned resilience muscle, you’ll find that there are always other ways to achieve your goals” [3]. It is easy to adapt a Growth mindset if one has set her goal/purpose. If you know what your destination is, it always helps to find a route even if there are hurdles on the way.

· Add the word ‘Yet’ – Adding a simple ‘Yet’ while describing one’s failure helps in creating a Growth mindset. Next time, instead of saying, “I will not be able to contribute to the project that requires knowledge of coding”, try saying “I am not yet equipped to contribute to the project that requires knowledge of coding”

· Cut down negative influence – It helps when one is surrounded by people with Growth mindset or are trying to develop one.

Bharath remembers Alan Mullaly

Bharath had a Fixed mindset initially, when he wondered why everyone felt that Electric Vehicles (EVs) are the future of the automotive industry. But he was willing to openly discuss with his mentor and listen to others. He was willing to put in the extra effort to validate what he heard using trustworthy sources of information. Once he was convinced about the potential of EVs, he embraced a Growth mindset and there was no looking back. The Ford turn around scripted by Allan Mullaly was a popular story that came to Bharath’s mind [4, 5].

Alan Mullaly was brought over to Ford when it was facing bankruptcy in 2006, to make a turn around. Ford was facing a loss of more than $12 billion that year. Mullaly had to fix the immediate cash issue while placing his bets for the future. He took a loan of $23 billion from banks and sold premium brands like Jaguar and Land Rover. He implemented what was called the “One Ford” plan to quickly motivate the employees and with a bigger long-term aim for “Profitable Growth for All” or PGA.

The “One Ford” plan brought all Ford employees together as one team, leveraged Ford’s unique knowledge and assets, built vehicles that customers valued and arranged the necessary financing. For PGA, he did not just cut costs. He wanted year-over-year growth in profit and cash flow by making and selling products and services that Ford’s customers really wanted. Mullaly’s strategy worked and Ford made a profit of $6.6 billion in 2010. Bharath liked to share the Ford turn around story as an example for Growth mindset with his teams whenever there was an opportunity.

Dr. Sharma Vs Bharath – the Grand Debate

After taking up his new role as the CTO for the EV business unit, Bharath was used to getting calls from Dr. Sharma’s office at odd hours. This time when there was a call, Bharath eagerly looked forward to meeting Dr. Sharma again. Not even in his wildest dreams, did he imagine that he will end up in an intense debate with Dr. Sharma. He had always considered Dr. Sharma as the Know-All expert and he had readily accepted his views. But today, the situation turned out to be quite different, Dr. Sharma was keen to hear a contrarian view from Bharath and he wanted to thoroughly argue it out. Dr. Sharma challenged Bharath’s view on Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) by asking how are BEVs better than Hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs). He asked Bharath,” are we making the right decision by placing all of our bets on BEVs?”. Bharath is a recent convert to BEVs, but he has been keeping track of other competing technologies. He was ready to engage with Dr. Sharma on a technical debate and convince him that BEV is a better technology as compared to Hydrogen FCV. The debate was quite intense and animated, Bharath almost forgot that he was talking to the technology head of his organization. He was very passionate about BEVs and he had all his tech facts in place. He built his technical argument on the basis of energy conversion efficiency.