Mobility Engineer 2030 – Part 11

Pavan was very excited after learning about the drive-by-wire technology. He always adored Bharath's way of explaining new technologies. He made up his mind to use the drive-by-wire technology in the project. When he met Prof. Murugan, he expressed his interest in applying the drive-by-wire technology while developing the solution. Prof. Murugan told him that he should first analyse the challenge statement before moving ahead to design any solution. Pavan got a bit confused. In their last project review with Prof. Murugan, Pavan and Kavya shared some insights from their customer research. They identified that customers get confused with a lot of information about the variants and their different parameters while choosing one over the other. They discussed this with Prof. Murugan. Pavan thought that they already have identified the challenge statement to work on.

Prof. Murugan explained that most times problems that we encounter have multiple layers. To design a solution effectively one needs to dig deeper. A very effective process to dig deeper into a problem is the multi why analysis. The famous Japanese Automotive company, Toyota, developed this methodology and called it the Five why analysis.

The principle followed at Toyota is 'go and see'. They believe that it is impossible to come up with a solution sitting in a place different from where the problem has occurred. Often solving a problem at a superficial level only solves a symptom and does not eliminate the root cause of the problem. Thus, a problem solver should investigate a problem thoroughly before defining a niche challenge statement. When dealing with a problem, the solvers should start by asking ‘WHY’ to the problem statement. Though it may sound like a very simple thing to do, the power of asking the WHY is immense. It puts the solvers to apply their minds and come up with multiple answers. Solvers should then continue asking WHY to each of these answers. They should keep investing and digging deeper till the layer where they realize a countermeasure to the next WHY will require different domain expertise. By this method, problem solvers can identify the root cause of a problem and take countermeasures rather than solving only the symptoms of the main problem.