Mobility Engineer: Chapter 15 - Innovation Skills

Kavya demonstrated the prototype. She looked very happy and was very enthusiastic while describing the minute details that they captured in the prototype. Prof. Murugan could easily sense the excitement of accomplishment in her eyes. He then asked Pavan to describe their user feedback experience. Pavan was equally excited. He described in detail how all of the users they met agreed that it was a very good solution and they would not mind spending for the offering.

Pavan and Kavya expected Prof. Murugan to be very happy with what they accomplished. But to their surprise, Prof. Murugan stayed very calm. He was speaking less and allowing both Pavan and Kavya to describe their experience as much as possible. Pavan knew Prof. Murugan would mostly do this when he had something unique to teach to his students.

So, he asked, " Prof. Murugan, did we get something wrong?"

"Absolutely not! You have done a great job. But I am trying to assess, how well have you used the power of silence in collecting your users' feedback"

Kavya seemed very confused. User feedback is all about a lot of talking - how to use silence to collect 'better' feedback. Prof. Murugan corrected her saying, "It's not 'better' but 'honest' feedback". During user feedback session, one should strategically use silence to let the user speak more about the experience that he or she is having while testing the prototype. Pavan realised that he should describe in details how he and Kavya conducted the feedback session.

Prof. Murugan listened to the description carefully and pointed out that Pavan and Kavya spend less time collecting feedback from each individual. They noted down the user demography whenever the user verbally confirmed that he or she liked the prototype even if it was with just a 'Yes, this seems good' phrase. Prof. Murugan asked Pavan to identify those users who used minimum words to describe their experience and revisit them for another round of feedback. But this time, they should allow the users to spend more time fiddling with the prototype while Pavan and Kavya stay silent.

Pavan and Kavya made the list of users they are going to revisit. Kavya handed over the prototype to the first user and said, "We thought you may like to have a second look at the prototype and share your feedback".

The user carefully looked at the prototype, used it a bit and replied, "As I said before, this is good".

Kavya said, "Okay" in a tone as if she was waiting for more. This is what Prof. Murugan asked them to do. An awkward silence gripped the whole room as both Kavya and Pavan was expecting the magic of silence to take effect on the user. No words were exchanged for the next 15 seconds and then the user said, "But actually I have a few concerns to share about this solution."

It was a great learning for both Pavan and Kavya. They experienced the power of silence. They could gather huge amount of valuable feedback from the users they could further interview. This helped them to make corrections in their solution and redesign the prototype.

Silence is an extremely powerful tool in effective communication, especially while collecting product feedback.[1] Most of the time customers share their support and cognizance for the demonstrated offerings, but when allowed a pause, they often start sharing potential pitfalls and concerns. This information, at an early stage of a project, often spare an avoidable turmoil. Silence also helps in gathering once thoughts in a proper way while in a conversation. There are science-backed evidences pointing out that silence actually makes individuals smarter.