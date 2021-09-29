Mobility Engineer: Chapter 16 - Transformational Strategy and Business Models

As each team member completed their point of view, Dr Sharma brought up the topic of storytelling. Business models and products have become so complicated today. Large corporates like General Electric, Microsoft and many more have a Chief Storyteller as a key role today! His team first felt amused to hear what he said. But as he started explaining it more, they realized how important the role was. Storytellers had to explain key decisions, strategies, approaches and incidents in simple terms even for their own employees and investors, stakeholders and board members to understand. Storytelling is a part of our culture. It begins with our parents or grandparents for most of us.

Storytelling has been identified as a key soft skill for professionals across sectors to pick up. The elevator speech concept which Pavan picked up from Bharath earlier is a small version of it. Paul Smith proposed a framework called the CAR framework for storytelling. [2] The CAR framework stands for Context, Action and Result. Context is the background for a story – when it is happening, where, why and who are the actors. Action is the ups and downs, the wins and losses and the lessons learnt throughout the story. The Result is the moral and the final outcome at the end of the story. Every story should have to follow this basic CAR framework for it to be complete.

Storytelling is used for rocket science too, at NASA! NASA uses several mechanisms to capture and share the lessons learnt from each project. When significant organizational changes were made in NASA in 1992, it led to a mandate to complete projects “faster, better, and cheaper”. [3] The U.S. Government Accountability Office or GAO acknowledged that NASA had initiated systems to capture and share lessons learnt. But there was a concern that NASA was not learning from its past mistakes and applying lessons learned toward future mission success. The GAO’s recommendation was for NASA to use storytelling for lessons learnt. Storytelling has been a component of NASA’s Knowledge Sharing Initiative founded in 2000.

MIT’s Sloan business school considers storytelling as the last mile in any analytics project and presentation. [4] As with any good story, a data tale needs a beginning, a middle, an end, and some actionable insights. “If you want people to make the right decisions with data, you have to get in their head in a way they understand. Throughout human history, the way to do that has been with stories,” says Miro Kazakoff, an MIT Sloan lecturer. Information is to presented without injecting bias and to recognize what’s important.

Steve Jobs is considered one of the greatest storytellers in the business context in our times. He was not a born storyteller - he learnt from his experience. When he launched the Lisa computer in Apple in 1968, it was a technically superior product. But the 8-page advertisement in Wall Street Journal did not get Apple significant orders. Jobs learnt from it and when the iPod was released, the tagline he used was

“1,000 songs in your pocket”

The product became a big success. The storyline was brief, it captured the imagination of the customers and addressed their problem. It was their own story.

The diverse examples Dr Sharma gave from NASA to Apple convinced his team about the power of storytelling. He made it a point to remind everyone that the next day morning, each one had to present their idea in the form of a story, keeping the CAR framework in mind! As Bharath and team went back to their rooms before regrouping for dinner, each one of them shared their thoughts on how they could put a story together. It was an interesting homework for each one of them, used to making presentations and spreadsheet calculations for senior management meetings! It took them back to their days as a school student and Dr Sharma was quietly smiling.

They stayed at the resort for the night so that they can continue their discussion on the next day. They had an early dinner and went out and sat under the starlit sky. They were exchanging stories, jokes and some of them sang their favorite songs. They had never had an offsite meeting like this before. Dr Sharma recounted the early days of the company when he started the R&D group. He even talked about his PhD work and his student- days. There was a sense of warmth and fraternity that was building among the team members.