MotoGP 2022 - Season Preview

Mighty Honda has been a lame duck for the last two seasons with their star campaigner Marc Marquez not fully fit to race. This off-season has seen further complications with past injuries rearing its ugly head. Nobody knows whether 2022 will see the glorious return of the Marc Marquez, the champion or a half-fit rider being good one day and struggling the next. His teammate Pol Espargaro now has a season’s worth of data and experience under his belt and will be looking to start fighting regularly for the podium. He should be greatly aided by a revised Honda RC213V, which is supposedly radically different and a step in the right direction towards front end grip.

Suzuki will see the 2020 champion, Joan Mir, trying to bounce back after a lacklustre season last year, where he never looked in the reckoning for the championship. This year without the added pressure of defending his championship, he should be a strong contender. On the other side of the garage, Alex Rins, has been brilliant on the Blue, on his day. Unfortunately, those days have been few and far between, Rins having squandered away many podium opportunities throughout the season. He will be hoping to stay on the bike and finishing more races than he did last year.

Which brings us to the relatively less experienced MotoGP factory of KTM. Unlike the other manufacturers, KTM has had an up and down year. Struggling with the new Michelin front at the start of 2021, then finding a breakthrough mid-season, before once again struggling at the end. The brand has owned up to trying out too many solutions too soon. They will look towards taking small steps in the right direction, rather than throwing everything at the problem. KTM has two young and hungry riders in Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, both have shown potential and have won MotoGP races last year. Brand Orange will be hoping to deliver a bike capable of fighting for the podium every week to these lads.

The factory with the smallest budget, Aprilia has made giant strides in the past couple of seasons. 2022 will see them getting a big shot in the arm with the addition of Top Gun, Maverick Vinales, a rider with a proven race winning history. Vinales has oodles of talent but has had multiple mental breakdowns on track in his career. It will be make or break for this temperamental rider, as he can take the Aprilia to the limit, where his teammate Aliex Espargaro has been unable so far. Espargaro on the other hand, will continue in the team with a lot of experience of the bike and will be looking to build on the strong results of last year, which included a first podium for the Noale based team.