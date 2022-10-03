MotoGP: Swinging Fortunes

Aragon

From Italy the racing moved to Spain with the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon. Drama, the word that best described the race weekend. Which started even before the bikes were on track. Marc Marquez was to make his return to the MotoGP class on his Honda, after many months away suffering from multiple injuries. After a successful surgery, he was back to shake up the processional racing. Shake it up he did on the very first lap of the race! He charged through the first couple of corners and almost lost the rear, chopping the throttle and losing speed suddenly. Quartararo who was directly behind him and much faster had nowhere to go other than into the rear of Marquez’ bike. The Frenchman was violently thrown off his motorcycle and taking a beating to his body. The drama didn’t end there, as debris from the Yamaha got stuck in his Honda, making him veer off course a few corners later and directly into the path of Takaki Nakagami, forcing the Japanese rider to crash out as well. And this was just the first lap!

For much of the race it seemed like a repeat of Misano, with Bastianini shadowing Bagnaia. On the last lap the ‘Beast’ made a lunge up the inside to take the lead and defended to the finish line to take the win in glorious fashion. Ducati management were not amused to see their riders dicing it with so much risk and a championship on the line. Bastianini’s win also sewed up the Constructors’ Championship for Ducati. The final spot on the podium was taken by Espargaro who pipped KTM’s Brad Binder on the penultimate lap. Quartararo’s crash, coupled with his championship rivals strong showing, meant that Bagnaia and Espargaro moved in to 10 and 17 points respectively of the Frenchman.