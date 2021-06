பைக் ஆர்வலர்களுக்கான முழுமையான வொர்க்ஷாப்! எப்படி விண்ணப்பிப்பது? | Career in Motorsports

Motor Vikatan & CRA Motorsports Jointly present...

How to Build a Racing Machine?

2 Days Online Motorsports Workshop for these who are passionate about motorbikes. (In English)

Date: June 26th & 27th Time: 08.00 am - 10.00 am

Fee: Rs. 500/-

To register, visit: http://bit.ly/MV_CRA_Racing

For queries, call: 7338826999, 9790990404