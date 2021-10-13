R.Velusamy, the Chief of Global Product Development - Automotive Division, who spearheaded the development of the Mahindra XUV 700, will be present, along with other experts.

Who is eligible to participate and how may they do so?

This course is open to college students, working professionals, and anybody with an interest in autos. You can register online by paying Rs.500 towards certification. In addition, the participants will get a free subscription for the English Edition of Motor Vikatan e-magazine worth more than Rs.500.