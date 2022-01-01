Published:Updated:
Motor Vikatan Awards 2022
News
Best Car & Motorcycle of the Year 2022
Car of the Year 2022 | Mahindra XUV700
Budget Hatchback 2022 | Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Facelift of the Year 2022 | Jeep Compass
Premium Hatchback 2022 | Hyundai i20 N Line
Executive Sedan 2022 | Skoda Octavia
Entry Luxury Sedan 2022 | Volvo S60 Petrol
Sub Compact SUV 2022 | Tata Punch
Compact SUV 2022 | Renault Kiger
Midsize SUV 2022 | Volkswagen Taigun
Premium SUV 2022 | Hyundai Alcazar
Entry Luxury SUV | Mercedes Benz GLA
Best Electric Car 2022 | Tata Tigor Ziptron EV
Best Off-roader 2022 | Force Gurkha
Technology of the Year 2022 | MG Astor
Bike of the Year 2022 | Yamaha R15 V4 & R15M
Commuter Bike of the Year 2022 | TVS Raider 125
Facelift of the Year 2022 | TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Retro Bike of the Year 2022 | Royal Enfield Classic 350
Scooter of the Year 2022 | TVS Jupiter 125
Track Bike of the Year 2022 | KTM RC 200
Variants of the Year 2022 | Bajaj Pulsar F250 & N250
