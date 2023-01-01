Motor Vikatan Awards 2023: Bike

TVS Ronin 225 – Retro bike of the year

TVS Ronin looks like a mix between a scrambler and cruiser and bit of an enigma, as it doesn’t really fit into any particular category. Riders were surprised to see a cruiser from TVS. This Retro is inspired by Scrambler and Neo retro bikes and has attracted riders. This retro bike is not a high-speed cruiser. Easy to ride and its performance in the city and short gear shift are the plus of this bike. Compared to RE 350 Classic the peak torque output is faster. Apart from retro style, Ronin has good acceleration and 181mm ground clearance adds more flavour to it. The golden-coloured USD fork, big chain drive cover, high swept-back handlebars, alloy wheels, and the 14-litre tank, gives a look of a mini Harley Davidson to this TVS Ronin and it is the retro bike of this year.