myTVS Life360 a super app for entire aftermarket needs!

myTVS, the largest independent integrated multi-brand car service provider has launched a connected car platform, ‘myTVS Life360’ for all the post-warranty passenger cars. myTVS Life360 is the first ‘Super app’ in the India aftermarket space that gives access to end-to-end service requirements like vehicle service, emergency assistance, parts, insurance, payment platform, accessories, along with a wide range of service products. The ‘myTVS Life360’ will provide an entire range of services for the aftermarket with complete transparency and value for money to its customers. The services will be available based on a subscription model and it is priced at Rs 4,999 for a three-year subscription.
The Super app is connected to a personalised device provided by myTVS and will enable safe, personalised experiences for the car owners, which includes driving behaviour, geo-fencing, personalised recommendation to improve mileage, engine performance and safety alarm and notification for the user. This also comes with a personalised travel map to give access to the myTVS network, fuel stations, nearest police stations, and hospitals, thereby making it a complete lifestyle product.
myTVS has integrated telematics with artificial intelligence algorithms so that the customer can reduce the overall cost of maintenance through predictive maintenance and enhance the performance of the car including mileage by changing driving behaviours thereby increasing the quality and resale value of the car. “For the first time, that car service has become a lifestyle product that integrates telematics of the car with a host of travel needs like pre-and post-travel check-ups for long and weekend travel. It includes trip-based insurance, trip-based Roadside Assistance, a personalised travel map with location information on the nearest myTVS network, etc.,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, Ki Mobility Solutions.
myTVS Life360 is an end-to-end car care product that connects the customer with his vehicle, a customer with myTVS network and its partners thereby enabling him to enjoy hassle-free ownership and usage of his car. myTVS Life360 customers can also access the widest range of services at myTVS with an attractive cashback program thereby helping to reduce the cost of maintenance. The super app also has the facility to pay all utility payments through myTVS Pay with cashback and reward points. The app will also feature myTVS Vault, which allows customers to store important documents like insurance copies, driver’s license, registration certificate etc. for easy access.