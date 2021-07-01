Nature through a lens! a wild perspective...

Q: Share your experiences and happenings about the award photo. How it was made possible? And what is the theme behind that?

A: After spending few days in Borneo, I got this frame stuck in my mind. Firstly, to get this shot, I selected a tree that was in the water so that I can get a good reflection of the sky and its leaves on the tree on water forming a mirror like effect which will make the image look upside down. Then I waited for a month to enter rainy season only then the water will collect below the tree. Finally, on the day of the shoot we began our journey with a 3-hour boat ride across a sea with waves that get as high as 5 feet tall, in small fibre boats that can barely fit 2 people. We entered the mouth of a small river that only has an opening between high tide and low tide; which made it impossible for us to leave the location in the afternoon as the tide departed and the ocean became too rough for our boat to pass through. As we got closer to the targeted location, the trees and jungle got too thick for our boat to pass so we were forced to continue on foot. Trekking through tree limbs with huge crocodile-infested waist deep water and cameras held above our head. I made it to my final destination, the huge tree and I climbed up on it for this shot and waited for a nearby orangutang to climb up and pass me. I purposely wanted to get the beautiful sky as well as the subject facing me. Since the orangutan only likes to face upwards as it climbs, I knew the only way I could combine these two elements in one frame was to be above the orangutan and point downwards to capture the face and perfect reflection of the sky in the still water below it. The most challenging part of this experience was staying calm while the orangutan was in front of me.