New Era, New Battle! Formula One

Not just Ferrari, all the other benefactors of the Ferrari 066/7 power unit had a smooth race in Bahrain. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou of Alfa Romeo came sixth and tenth respectively. Kevin Magnussen, the comeback man was brilliant in his first Formula 1 race in more than a year, finished an impressive fifth position. Mick Schumacher was so close to tasting his first F1 points but missed out to the debutant Guanyu Zhou.

Five out of the six cars that used the Ferrari power units have finished inside points. That’s 83.33%. Alfa Romeo & Haas scored a combined 13 points in the whole 2021 season and the combined score in the very first race of 2022 is 19! Haas should be the second happiest team, after registering points for the first time in 29 races. This was the first time after 2019, Haas had a car lined up in Q3 of qualifying.

The Mercedes engine was struggling throughout the week in Bahrain. They weren’t fast as expected and all the teams were finding it difficult to gain any pace. Out of the 8 cars powered by the Mercedes engine, only 2 finished inside points. Half of the cars started from P17 to P20 after an underwhelming Q1 performance.

Only one car has completed the race out of the 4 that used the new ‘Red Bull Powertrains’ engine. Pierre Gasly retired on the 44th lap, Verstappen on the 53rd and Sergio Perez on the last. All their cars suffered engine issues and all three have lost a chunk of points. Max missed the podium and later, his teammate who replaced him for the podium place also missed it.

Alpine, powered by Renault E-Tech RE22 engines was the only other engine to have a decent outing in Bahrain. Both the Alpine cars scored points despite not being faster than expected.