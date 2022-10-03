New Maruti Alto K10 - Peppier and more fun to drive

To attract new-age customers, Maruti engineers have worked on redesigning the car and added more features to it. The latest Alto has grown in terms of size and feature list. From the previous version, the new Alto's wheelbase is now 20mm longer, the ground clearance has increased by 7mm, taller by 45mm and the overall length is increased by 80mm. The new Alto K10 is 3,530mm in length giving it a more spacious cabin.

In terms of overall look, there are some very significant design updates in the new Alto, primarily on its face. The grille is now bigger than before and has a honeycomb design. The headlight units are now sleeker but there are no fog lights or DRLs even on top-spec models. The new K10’s side profile looks proportionate with the sloping roofline. The 13-inch wheels look small and Maruti could have gone with 14-inch rims. The rear looks very similar to the Celerio but the taillamps have got a makeover. The overall car design is curvy with simple surfaces compared to the old version which had sharp edges.