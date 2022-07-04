formula 1 A Season Poles Apart!

It has taken us just 3 months to reach the South Pole from the North! In the last issue, I wrote about how Red Bull Racing’s new engine program failed them and how the teams with Ferrari engines were galloping like horses. Now, we’re on the complete opposite end of the spectrum and Ferrari has failed massively to capitalise on the five podiums they scored in the first three races.

After the Australian Grand Prix, everyone was talking about how this season was turning out to be Ferrari’s and Charles Leclerc’s! The Monégasque driver had won 2 races, came second in one, registered two poles & two fastest laps all in the span of three races. 71 points in the races could be the dream start he could’ve asked for.

The driver who followed him in the points table was George Russell (with 37 points) who was driving a struggling Mercedes and the closest Red Bull driver in the points table was Sergio Perez, not Max Verstappen! The defending champion was having the worst possible start to his season. Two retirements in three races meant, the Dutch driver was 46 points off of leader Leclerc.