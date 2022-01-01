Pedalling through the Nilgiris

With that destination in mind, I set out from Goa on a pedal powered bicycle. The journey started along the coast, hugging the Arabian Sea, all the way till Honnavar in Karnataka. That was a pre-cursor for things to come. The Western Ghats are all steep short climbs, which grabs you by your lungs and squeezes out every bit of oxygen out of you. You gasp, your muscles burn, your heart pounds and you continue climbing.

The joy of riding in the Western Ghats is the climbs, if you love climbing, you will enjoy riding this route. It is constantly rolling terrain, you go up and down, and up and down, as if you were stuck in an elevator! Most of this climbing is done in thick green forest roads, a few are highways with traffic, many devoid of traffic. Making it a pleasure to ride. You aren’t treated to toxic gases from motor vehicles struggling up the climbs more than a cyclist.