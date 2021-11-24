"Poster Designing is an art..!"- Motor Vikatan presents the poster-making workshop

Posters are one of the oldest, most tried, and true types of marketing collateral. Posters are an effective way to draw attention to the company’s sales, events, and more. Therefore 'Poster Designing' isn't casual work. This is the job where companies are spending lakhs on it. Most of us may be done poster making in our college days for fun and for 'not so official' things, and we didn't even care what type of font we use or what type of design we are doing. The only thing we care about is, it should convey the message we want to tell and it must look good, that's it. But poster making is not just good-looking. There is much more than looking good and conveying a message. That's what we are going to talk about exactly, says Sathyaseelan, Vice President and Head of Design at Ashok Leyland.