Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A Different Thump

Undermining this giant are its tiny 17-inch wheels. It's too small for this bike! But Hunter plays in style. Try a colour scheme called Dapper Ash. It will be nice. Some of the bold lettering on the top-end Metro model will be eye-catching. The lower-end Retro model has a neat and clean paint scheme. Its dual glass dials also look good in retro style.

Full of Features?

This is not to say that it is a bike without features; they did not skimp on the features. It has an elongated designed USB charging port. Trip navigation on this display is optional.

Hazard lights have been given in the top-end Metro variant. Otherwise, no LED. Both models are powered by halogen bulbs. But, as far as we know, halogen bulbs are brighter than a LED lighting setup! So, don't worry! The alloy wheels are quite stylish on the Metro. It has dual channel ABS. Tubeless tyres are only available on Metro.

Standard spoke wheels are used on the low-end Hunter; Slim tyres; rear wheel gets drum brakes; Single channel ABS, basic instrument console, tubular rear grab handle, halogen brake lamp, old style rectangular indicators – all these are basic features. But retro is practical and stretchy.