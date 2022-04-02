Scramble for Fun...

We were invited to ride the Scram 411 on the highways around Bangalore and at the Big Rock facilities to get a taste of the off-road. After riding the motorcycle on asphalt, dirt and broken roads, we have come to the definite conclusion that this is one heck of a motorcycle!

Royal Enfield has used the Himalayan as a platform to design this new machine. Working towards building a scrambler, with all that goes with the scrambler culture. The design team has jettisoned some of the excess baggage on the Himalayan to give the bike a more purposeful appearance. While it does look like a Himalayan, it surely feels lighter than the Himalayan, long before you have thrown a leg over the saddle.

Design elements of the motorcycle have been moved around on the Scram. The round headlight now is set alone, without the need of an entire assembly to connect it down the sides of the tank. This makes the new bike look much sleeker from the front. The fuel tank is still quite big at 15-litres, which is more than the Yezdi Scrambler, its immediate competition.

The ergonomics of the bike seem to have been tweaked ever so slightly to make urban warfare that much easier. The bike also gets a long single-seat, rather than the split seats on the Himalayan. This gives a different look to the Scram, while at the same time being comfortable for the rider. Though we didn’t test it, we do think the pillion seat should be comfortable as well for medium-range rides.