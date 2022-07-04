Setting Up your Car for the Monsoons

By the time you get this issue of Motor Vikatan in your hands, the monsoons would have swept across large swathes of the Indian peninsula.

For us automobile enthusiasts, the rains bring a host of driving pleasures and challenges alike. The hills and nature around us turn green, inviting us to go out on a long drive. Leaving the city behind. Yet, most of us live in cities and caring for our vehicles requires being extra vigilant.

Here’s a list of things to keep in mind this monsoon to keep your car safe!

Tyre Wear

Rain makes roads slippery. There is a much higher risk of aquaplaning at speed on tyres which are worn out. Check your tyres before the monsoons. Replace old and bald tyres, as this is your contact point with the road. Use newer tyres at the front, since the front wheels steer the vehicle. You need more grip at the front for steering and braking.

Brake Check

Brakes are another important element to be checked on your vehicle. Check not just the brake pads, but also the brake fluid. Replace if necessary. Having optimum braking is helpful when you are driving on wet roads with reduced grip.

Lights and Battery

When it rains, not just the road grip, but visibility is also severely reduced. Check all your lights, hi-beam, lo-beam, fog lamps, and tail lights, for any fused bulbs. Check the wiring to make sure no rodent has gnawed at it and thus increasing the chance of a short circuit in the rain.

With the increased load of using all the lights on the battery, it is constantly under strain. Make sure your battery isn’t so old that it dies on you.