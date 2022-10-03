Small Bikes Big Adventure

In the last decade or so, we’ve seen the constant growth of adventure motorcycles in the global motorcycle market. Large capacity adventure bikes gradually overran the big bike market. Leading the sales for most manufacturers. Every brand had to enter the segment and have a competitive offering to stay relevant.

As with most things’ motorcycles, the market grew in more ways than one. Mostly in terms of engine capacity, adventure bikes kept getting bigger. It was bound to eventually reach a point where increasing the motorcycle capacity was no longer an attraction. The bikes were becoming too big, bulky and unwieldy, the polar opposite of having an adventure!

Which has led to the rebirth of small capacity adventure bikes. These bikes were fuelled by markets like India and other southeast Asian countries. Price sensitive markets where large capacity bikes sell in limited numbers. The upside to these bikes is that it can be sold to A2 licence holders in Europe.

Markets and marketing aside, what are the real-world benefits of small capacity adventure bikes for actual users?

Why Buy Adventure?

Here’s why you should buy a small bike with big adventure capabilities:

Light Weight: Small capacity adventure bikes are significantly lighter than their larger capacity counterparts. Anybody who has ridden on dirt trails will tell you that, falling is mandatory! At some point of time, you will drop your bike while riding in the dirt. Lifting a small bike is much easier than a big bike. Especially if you are riding solo.

Better Manoeuvrability: Basic physics we all learnt in school tells us, that heavier objects need more force to change direction. Lighter bikes are not just easier to manoeuvre when out riding the trails, but also much better for city commuting. No matter what bike we ride, we end up using it to commute quite a bit.

Pocket Friendly: Smaller bikes are not just much cheaper to buy, but also to maintain. And with spiralling fuel prices, the better fuel economy is the perfect bonus!

Designed to Fall: The designers of adventure bikes know these bikes get dropped regularly. It is therefore designed in a manner to incur minimal damage in a fall.

Go Anywhere: Adventure bikes are designed to go beyond the end of the asphalt. Where others will take a U-turn, you can go farther along your adventure. These bikes are also good with their highway manners. It does give you the best of both worlds.

Increased Saddle Time: Built to travel long distance, the ergonomics, suspension setup and engine tune are all geared to allow you to spend longer hours in the saddle in reasonable comfort. This is one of the big reasons why older riders, end up preferring adventure bikes to fast looking sport motorcycles!

Handling: Earlier adventure or dirt focussed motorcycles were terrible to ride on asphalt. With the chassis and suspension tuned for dirt, it would become a pogo stick on the road. With improved metallurgy tech being used in chassis, better suspension systems available and greatly improved dual-purpose tyres, modern Adventure bikes handle incredibly well. A skilled rider can do some serious canyon carving with these bikes. Not quite the scalpel, new adventure bikes are still quite the sharpened knife!

Design: Looks are always subjective and adventure motorcycles are no different. But unlike street nakeds or sports bikes, in which looks play a dominant role. Adventure motorcycles are built to function flawlessly. Around this functionality the design is born. Functional designs are much easier to live with on a day-to-day basis for owners, rather than designs based on form.

How Big or Small?

Which brings us to the next question. Within the small capacity bikes available in the Indian market, the range starts from 200 cc all the way to 500 cc motorcycles. Which should you choose? Some adventure bikes are more trail biased, compromising on road capabilities. While others are more road biased, comprising trail capabilities. Choosing a ballpark capacity is more subjective rather than objective. It depends on each rider’s requirements.

We answer this with a titbit of information from Dakar, the mother of all adventures. Dakar motorcycles are limited to 450 cc engines. Infer what you will from that information!

Choices of Life…

The Indian motorcycle market is currently teeming with options to choose from within the adventure segment. Here’s the list of bikes for the ardent adventure lover: