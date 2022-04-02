Suzuki Avenis... Getting Access to Style!

Meet the smart new Suzuki Avenis, a sporty scoot, from the house of the Hamamatsu based Japanese manufacturer. A machine which is meant to excite you in equal measure with its looks as with its performance. Does the Avenis live up to its billing? Let’s find out…
For a machine labelled as sporty, performance is of greater interest than aesthetics. So, we delve into this aspect of the Avenis first.
Performance
The Suzuki Avenis is based on the same engine and chassis as the much-loved Access. A machine which has proved itself to be a winner time and again in the Indian scooter market. It therefore is little surprise that Suzuki has stuck to this time-tested formula. The Avenis producing the same 8.58 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm from the same 124 cc engine.
This is both good and bad. Prospective buyers know they are getting a butter smooth, trouble-free engine. Having said that, a retuned engine would have been greatly appreciated when flaunting a ‘sporty’ tag. At 106 kg, the Avenis is sufficiently light footed and nimble. Filtering through traffic is a breeze with the torque at hand. It might feel muted in comparison to its direct rival the TVS Ntorq. The sorted chassis, capable telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front wheel, give the scooter decent capability when tackling bad roads.
Ergonomics and Handling
In terms of ergonomics, the Avenis has a spacious footboard and tall handlebars, which should make it a comfortable ride even for taller riders. But the two-step seat, gives the rider little room to shift. Something to keep in mind for really tall prospective buyers. There are a couple of ‘practical’ hooks on the front of this sporty scooter and it also comes equipped with a mobile charging dock in the closed glove box.
The ergonomics leave you sitting upright, which is great for urban riding, as it allows you to see farther up the road. What isn’t great is the handling and acceleration once you get out of the city and hit open roads. Post 50 kmph, the bike goes from being sporty to a commuter. The chutzpah one expects is missing. Handling through corners is even more commuterish. The 10-inch rear wheel doesn’t inspire confidence for spirited riding, as you try to throw it in, the upright posture doesn’t help in this regard either.
Features
With this bike being firmly aimed at the younger junta, the list of features is of even more importance. The ability to flaunt the snazziest and jazziest is of paramount importance, carrying groceries home is much lower down the pecking order.
In this regard, the Avenis scores. You get Bluetooth connectivity for the console and can happily receive phone notifications and navigation alerts. The Avenis also features full LED headlight and tail lamp units.
From a safety perspective there is the side stand engine cut-off feature.
Surprisingly, though the bike gets an external fuel inlet, the rider still needs to get off and open it. Since it isn’t operated from the ignition keyhole. Another minor grouse is the lack of an LED light in the boot, a feature which is now expected.
Styling
Leaving the best for last, the Suzuki Avenis will turn heads. Its edgy styling is modern and you can spend considerable time admiring the layers of design elements.
If you go for the Race Edition, then you get the Suzuki in its race blue livery. The other colour options don’t stand out as much. If you look at the silhouette of this scooter, you could easily mistake it for an Ntorq. The physical resemblance is uncanny at times.
The most striking element of the Avenis is the Apron mounted LED headlight at the front. With the split grab rails and LED tail lamp unit also equally visually appealing. The downside of some of these visual elements are that it looks ‘inspired’ by the Ntorq.
One design feature we would have liked changed is the 10-inch wheel at the rear. Just from an aesthetics viewpoint, it looks out of place.
The overall fit and finish of the Avenis is incredible and speaks volumes about the brand.
Verdict
The Suzuki Avenis doesn’t provide any compelling reason for a prospective buyer to choose this over any other machine. It does many things well, but nothing stands out over the competition.
It is nonetheless an interesting option for anyone looking at the Suzuki Access, but with more modern styling. It is a machine that looks the sporty part, but at heart is a humble commuter scoot. Providing the long-term reliability expected from a commuter machine.