Tata Ace EV Launch: Tata Ace EV Electrifying Delivery Services!

Tata Motors has launched its electric commercial vehicle Tata Ace EV with a range of 154 km for a single charge. Tata had launched the Ace brand around 17 years earlier and it continues to be one of the most popular small commercial vehicles in the country. It is the preferred choice for e-commerce shipments and has more than 70% penetration. Considering the needs the company has been upgrading the Ace over the period of time and now to catch up with the EV trend it has launched the Ace EV to create a revolution, just as Ace diesel had achieved over the years.

Ace electric utilizes Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain which has a certified range of 154 km. It has a 21.3 kWh lithium-ion iron phosphate (LEP) battery pack with an IP67 rating. This makes this commercial vehicle water and dust resistant. Power is supplied to an AC induction motor that generates 36 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. Tata Ace EV has 1,840 kg of gross vehicle weight and can carry a payload of 600 kg. Gradeability is 22%, which should be sufficient for most inclines.