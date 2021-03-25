Tata Safari 2021 comes in a new avatar

SUVs are now common in India. In the late ‘80s or early ‘90s mostly politicians used them because of the bold and tough characteristics of the car. Once the Ambassador started fading out from the market, Tata Motors came up with Tata Sierra and Tata Sumo which were considered (somewhat) of a legend themselves. After seeing the traction for those two cars, Tata Motors came up with Tata Safari in 1998 and it was the first taste of a true 4WD SUV that we got in the country. In fact, it was the first made-in-India 4WD SUV and has evolved to garner tremendous popularity amongst auto enthusiasts in the country. After dominating Indian roads for more than two decades and serving the Indian army due to its tough SUV characteristics Tata Motors discontinued the car in 2019 because of the change in customer preferences and the emergence of compact SUVs.

After a break of two years, Tata Safari is re-entering the Indian market in a completely new avatar. Except for the name, everything is new in the 2021 Safari. The new Safari from Tata Motors is based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and built on the new generation 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' Architecture (OMEGA-ARC), which is developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. This architecture is derived from the Land Rover D8 architecture and is adapted to suit Indian conditions by Tata engineers.