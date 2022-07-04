Tata showcased the future of EVs through Avinya concept!

Tata Motors took the wraps off the Avinya electric concept, based on its brand new third-generation Pure EV architecture. Tata Avinya, showcases the future of Tata design, both in terms of the exterior and the interior, with a new focus on lifestyle. This new platform has been designed to be flexible and it will underpin a range of future Tata EV products.
The word ‘Avinya’ in Sanskrit stands for innovation and Tata Motors certainly hasn’t held back on that when it comes to the design of the Avinya Concept. The Avinya is a prime example of a car maker utilising the efficiencies of an electric powertrain, leading to a very futuristic design. There is also a new DRL signature upfront which is reminiscent of that on the Tata Concept Curvv that was showcased recently.
The pure EV platform is the third phase of the automaker’s electrification plans. Gen 1 offers a driving range of 250 km with Tigor EV on the XO platform and Nexon EV on the X1 platform. On the Gen 2, with a claimed driving range of 400 km, it will offer the electric SUV Curvv, which is scheduled to launch in 2024. The advantage of the Gen 3 platform over Gen 2 is that unlike the latter, which will accommodate ICE powertrains, the former will be a dedicated EV platform. That allows for more flexibility in packaging. For instance, the Avinya concept measures 4.3 metres in length, but Tata hinted they are aiming to go bigger. So expect a variety of body styles for models under this platform. One can do a front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or
all-wheel drive with this and such configurations can exist. Connectivity is also a high element on this platform and it meets all the safety regulations for autonomous driving.
The design was led by the team in Europe, and engineering work was done in India its interiors specifically grab eyeballs with its unique swivelling seat design, and the feature could also make it to the production version of the product. The new identity of the car is the front and rear of the wheel. The latest identity comes as a part of the DRL that is mainly a subtle nod to our commitment that increasing the quality of life and taking a great step toward the EV revolution. It is mainly the manifesto and emphasis on the Horizon and the Infinite possibilities in this Gen 3 electrification also offer.
According to Tata, the concept is a blend of utilities between a hatchback, an MPV and a crossover SUV, and the design might also remind you of that on a shooting brake. With a swooping front windscreen and A-pillar coupled with the greenhouse that also extends almost to the bonnet, it looks more like a one-box hatchback, something that is now possible with the rise of electric cars. Even the wheels are placed at the absolute corners of the car, maximising the space inside and to accommodate more batteries on the floor.
The interior has a very minimalist and open-air design, maximising the space as well as the feeling of space. The party trick has to be the butterfly doors which should make for very easy ingress and egress, coupled with the swivelling seats. The concept also features digital screens for the rearview cameras, instead of traditional ORVMs, and the dashboard includes a soundbar with voice activation technology.
The focus on lifestyle extends with interesting features such as the aroma diffuser inside the centre console, which essentially acts like a scented candle to enhance the liveability of the interior. In an age where a plethora of screens with complicated tech are taking up most of the cabin real estate in modern cars, it’s refreshing to see Tata keep things simple. In the Avinya, aside from a sleek screen below the dashboard, and mirror camera displays, the main
digital screen is on the steering wheel which controls all in-car functions via voice commands.
With eco-friendly being the trend everywhere, including in the automotive industry, Tata Motors will also be going ‘green’ by using sustainable materials for its Gen 3 models. Models under Avinya concept’s Gen 3 platform will benefit from the fact that they will boast advanced driver assists. While the specifics aren’t revealed, some common bits should include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
The cars under Gen 3 platform will underpin a range of new Tata EVs and Tata Motors claims that the architecture will be a better match for their future products, allowing the carmaker to take full advantage of the possibilities that electric powertrains represent. The biggest hurdles for an EV are range and charging time. Well, the Avinya is showing some positive signs for models under the Gen 3 platform, as it will be capable of more than 500km of range.
The battery used in the Avinya Concept will also be a beefed-up unit as compared to the existing electric products on sale and it will support ultra-fast charging, allowing you to pump up 500km worth of range in less than 30 minutes. Tata Motors expects to introduce production cars under this concept by 2025 and it really seems like an ambitious project for the company.