Tata showcased the future of EVs through Avinya concept!

Tata Motors took the wraps off the Avinya electric concept, based on its brand new third-generation Pure EV architecture. Tata Avinya, showcases the future of Tata design, both in terms of the exterior and the interior, with a new focus on lifestyle. This new platform has been designed to be flexible and it will underpin a range of future Tata EV products.

The word ‘Avinya’ in Sanskrit stands for innovation and Tata Motors certainly hasn’t held back on that when it comes to the design of the Avinya Concept. The Avinya is a prime example of a car maker utilising the efficiencies of an electric powertrain, leading to a very futuristic design. There is also a new DRL signature upfront which is reminiscent of that on the Tata Concept Curvv that was showcased recently.

The pure EV platform is the third phase of the automaker’s electrification plans. Gen 1 offers a driving range of 250 km with Tigor EV on the XO platform and Nexon EV on the X1 platform. On the Gen 2, with a claimed driving range of 400 km, it will offer the electric SUV Curvv, which is scheduled to launch in 2024. The advantage of the Gen 3 platform over Gen 2 is that unlike the latter, which will accommodate ICE powertrains, the former will be a dedicated EV platform. That allows for more flexibility in packaging. For instance, the Avinya concept measures 4.3 metres in length, but Tata hinted they are aiming to go bigger. So expect a variety of body styles for models under this platform. One can do a front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or