Tech disruptors at work: will automotive aftermarket defy the gravity?

The technology in servicing

According to the RedSeer report, the car services and repairs market are likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12% to reach $25 billion by 2030, as compared to $8 billion last year. The sector, fragmented and largely unorganised, has in recent years witnessed an influx of startups that are using technology to provide services - from doorstep pickup to post-service warranty - to customers. These companies are also offering services to offline workshops, providing them with spare parts at affordable cost. Online platforms are accelerating the focus on digitising the entire journey of car ownership, right from car search, car purchase and car finance to car insurance and car sales, which will result in providing a seamless experience to the customers.

Technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Machine Learning (ML) are not only changing the cars on the road but also the garages that service them. Chennai-based myTVS, part of TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL), which is India’s largest integrated multi-brand vehicle service provider, uses various digital technologies that make automotive service more efficient. The company connects with the vehicles to unlock actionable insights for insurers and repair facilities while also connecting them to a network of over 23,000 garages nationwide, facilitating visibility into how to make vehicles safer and more durable with its various services. myTVS utilises its advanced technology to power decision-making for both its technicians and customers while being backed by its wide range of catalogues through data collection.