Tech Talk: USD vs Telescopic Forks

Before we jump into the juicy (or in the case of suspension, oily!) details of the two fork types, here’s a quick roundup of the various elements which constitute the fork. The front fork of a motorcycle is made up of oil, an inner stanchion, springs, an outer slider and seals. These components are by and large the same on both forms of forks under discussion here. Telescopic forks have been around on motorcycle for almost a century now, while USD forks were invented on race tracks in the 1980s. As many engineering revolutions in motorcycles, it came from the rigours and stresses that only race bikes produce on a track. The learnings of the track then gradually found its way onto production motorcycles.

Main Differences

USD (upside-down) forks and telescopic forks are two different types of suspension forks used on motorcycles. They both serve the same purpose, which is to provide a damping effect to absorb shocks from the road and improve the overall ride quality of the motorcycle. However, they differ in their design and construction.

USD forks, also known as inverted forks, are designed so that the stanchions are mounted below the slider. This design provides several advantages over traditional telescopic forks.

Telescopic forks, on the other hand, have the stanchions mounted above the slider. This design has been around for much longer and is still widely used on motorcycles. Telescopic forks consist of two tubes, the outer tube and the inner tube, that slide within each other to provide the suspension travel.