The future of EV charging infrastructure in India

EV charging requirements depend on the specifications of EV batteries, as power must be supplied to the battery at the right voltage and current levels to permit charging. The typical capacity and voltage of EV batteries vary among the different EV segments. EV charging involves the supply of direct current (DC) to the battery pack. As electricity distribution systems supply alternate current (AC) power, a converter is required to provide DC power to the battery. In the case of an AC EVSE, the AC power is delivered to the onboard charger of the EV, which converts it to DC. A DC EVSE converts the power externally and supplies DC power directly to the battery, bypassing the onboard charger.

EV chargers are defined by the amount of energy delivered to the vehicle’s battery per unit of time. Starting from 1KW to 120KW chargers are available. The 1KW being the lowest to 120KW will be the fastest to charge the battery. Capex for a charger consists of the charging equipment itself (similar to a gas pump) plus any required upgrades to the local electricity grid, land, civil works, etc. Most capital cost comprises the charging hardware itself. There are some economies of scale, but these peak as the station reaches four to six chargers, with capital cost per charger declining slowly as the overall size and capacity of the station increases. While Level 2 chargers are relatively less costly to build (with only a 5 KW capacity) on a per-KW basis, they’re actually more expensive than Level 3 and 4 chargers.

Many entrepreneurs wish to set up charging stations in both cities and highways, but considering the current volume setting up charging stations does not provide enough returns or profit. On the other hand, the vehicle manufacturers see the lack of such stations as a dampener for the sale of these low-emission automobiles.

Private companies are building charging capacity in advance of demand, absorbing losses and counting on the eventual rise in EV adoption. These players often seek to play in numerous EV-charging use cases such as installing home chargers (not unlike installing a home appliance) and at-work charging networks, setting up charging points at commercial locations (such as parking lots at hotels or retail centres) and building roadside, fast-charging stations.