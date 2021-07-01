The future of turbo chargers

As the world’s governments continue to crackdown on fuel economy and emissions regulations, small-displacement turbocharged engines have started to become commonplace. Smaller displacement turbocharged engines can return excellent fuel economy if driven carefully but practically not producing a lot of power. For this reason, automakers have begun to use them in order to meet these increasingly strict emissions standards and deliver customers the same levels of engine power as before or sometimes even higher.

Indian auto emission standards are becoming more stringent now in the BS6 era. On the other side, Indian consumers are beginning to mature to more efficient, clean and powerful vehicles packaged in compact sizes available at affordable prices. This has led to the rise of automakers in India to explore a new type of downsized turbocharged petrol engines that are efficient but also pack a mean punch.

Under Rs 20 lakh price bracket in India, there are many options available for Indian consumers for a powerful turbo petrol vehicles like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos GT-Line and the upcoming Nissan Magnite. This long list tells you the need for high powered engines from the customers.