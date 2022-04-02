The Yezdi Troika

An adventure beckons

First up is the flagship product, the Yezdi Adventure. A motorcycle which unapologetically targets the Royal Enfield Himalayan. So much so, that the design looks a little too similar. One can argue, that most ADV bikes have a similar silhouette. Even taking that into account, it is still going to be a task to differentiate the two motorcycles from a distance.

We believe that the company missed an opportunity to design a bike which looks different from its immediate competition.

Looks aside, the bike sports a 334 cc mill which churns out a healthy, but not heart stopping, 30.2 hp and 29.9 Nm. Giving it adequate grunt to tackle the terrain it is built for. The gearing is almost spot on, with only second gear appearing to not have the perfect ratio. Engine refinement has scope for improvement, as we could ‘feel’ it, at low and high RPMs.

The Adventure impresses more with its handling and suspension. Ground clearance is a comforting 220 mm, as it is equipped with a 21-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Front fork travel is 200 mm, while the rear monoshock gets 180 mm. This translates into a plush ride on asphalt, while maintaining its composure on gravel. We want to put the bike a bit more through its paces before giving a verdict on its off-road capabilities.