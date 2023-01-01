Toyota Innova HyCross: A Completely New Package

The Toyota Innova is a case study for the strength of a brand. It has been a tried-and-tested option for families and cab operators who are looking for a three-row MPV for years. In 2016, to up the premium quotient of the Innova, Toyota launched Innova Crysta in 7- and 8-seat configurations. As we all know Innova's biggest strength is its comfort and safety. Crysta came up with more features, and premiumness to attract individual customers. As predicted, Crysta too fared well in the market and met expectations. Toyota doesn't want to stop there and now they have come up with a hybrid crossover in the form of Innova HyCross. This shows the hunger for the company to bring technology, comfort, safety, and features, all under one package.

In terms of design, HyCross looks impressive and it looks more like an SUV now with a bigger look than the current Crysta. The upright front end of the new Innova sports a new hexagonal grille with chrome surrounds that is flanked on either side by a set of sleek sweptback LED headlamps. The lower section of the front bumper feature triangular sections on both sides that play host to the LED DRLs that also act as indicators. Overall, the front has a premium look. The side profile looks completely new with its neatly sculpted body lines, subtly defined squared-out wheel arches, and plastic body cladding. The twin five-spoke 18-inch alloys seem small for the size but are well designed nevertheless. The designers have worked extensively to give it a crossover like look. The rear too has a crossover look and goes away from being an MPV. The sloping rear windscreen, integrated spoiler element on the roof that houses the third brake light along with sleek wraparound LED taillights looks more like a crossover.